Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases 9,340 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,033. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

