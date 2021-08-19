Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases 36,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF comprises 1.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 376,906 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 555,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 417,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KSA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 6,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.