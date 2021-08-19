Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.41. Flora Growth shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 21,017 shares traded.

Separately, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

