FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.