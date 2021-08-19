FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.15. 556,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,524. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

