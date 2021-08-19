flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.

FNNTF remained flat at $$101.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $139.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

