Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 61,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Five Point by 50.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Point by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Point by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

