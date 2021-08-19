Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $36,473,214 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $622.00 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.00 and a 52-week high of $628.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.89. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

