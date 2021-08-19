Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

