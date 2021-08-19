Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

AYI stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

