Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $361.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

