FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Frederick Reichheld Sells 3,702 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$231.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$223.94. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$154.09 and a 52-week high of C$240.10. The firm has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$236.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

