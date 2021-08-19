First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYFW shares. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

