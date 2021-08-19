First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 131,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 111,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,328,000.

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,506. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37.

