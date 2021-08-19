First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS)’s share price fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $48.31. 118,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 298,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.