First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $57.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.41. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in First Solar by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.