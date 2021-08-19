First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 42.3% in July

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 185.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price objective (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

FNLIF stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

