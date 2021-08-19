First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.