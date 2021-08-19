First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

