First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report sales of $128.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,331. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,584. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

