First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.