First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FBNC stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $396,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

