FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.52. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 10,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 6,886.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,483,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 644,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the period. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.