FintruX Network Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,628.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.57 or 0.00858805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00105535 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

