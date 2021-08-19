Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 99,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,368,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

