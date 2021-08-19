Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

