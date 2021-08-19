Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

