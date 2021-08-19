Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Fanuc alerts:

FANUY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 246,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,237. Fanuc has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.