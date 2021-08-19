Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.19 million, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

