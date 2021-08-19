Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $22.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $77.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.50 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 211,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,362. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 million, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.