Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $447.25. 5,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.63. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $259.00 and a twelve month high of $480.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $43.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

