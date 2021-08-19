Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $570.00 to $670.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $450.04 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

