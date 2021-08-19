F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 482 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $97,527.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16.

F5 Networks stock opened at $198.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

