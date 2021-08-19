F45 Training (FXLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FXLV opened at $13.22 on Thursday. F45 Training has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $17.75.

Get F45 Training alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.