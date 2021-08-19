ExNetwork Token Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $125,165.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00143771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00149191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.12 or 0.99960059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.99 or 0.00904420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00711450 BTC.

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community

