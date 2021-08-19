ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 16.3% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $14,365.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000217 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008776 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

