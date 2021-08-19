Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

