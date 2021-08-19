Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,803,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.