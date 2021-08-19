Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 788 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $316.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

