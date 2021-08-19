Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,689 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

