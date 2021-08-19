Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 488 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

