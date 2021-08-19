Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$47.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Exchange Income stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

