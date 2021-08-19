Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

EVT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €42.23 ($49.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.87. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

