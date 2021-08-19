Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.01. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $91.36. 5,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,336. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 52.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 261.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

