Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 500 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 779.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.