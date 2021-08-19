Evedo Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $2.91 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.69 or 0.00851700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00104473 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

