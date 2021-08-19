Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 22.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 505,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronav by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.