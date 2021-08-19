Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERRFY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ERRFY opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

