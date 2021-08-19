EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $23,054.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,289,914,783 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

