Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Hits $4.81 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $480,719.98 and $454.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00010539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00847135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00104048 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

